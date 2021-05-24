Increasing cases reported in the Western Division

The Ministry of Health is seeing increasing cases of COVID-19 reported in the Western Division with evidence of widespread community transmission.

However, Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong believes they have succeeded in ensuring that the peak in the Western Division does not coincide with the peak in the Central Division.

Doctor Fong says they are working on identifying severe patients at an earlier stage to ensure they get access to better care and facilities.

The Permanent Secretary believes the transmission in the Central Division is currently at its peak.

“The delta variant is more transmissible so the peak will be more. You cannot model out peak, but we feel that we are sitting at the peak for central division.”

The Ministry of Health has also noted an increasing trend of deaths in the Western Division.

“We have succeeded in ensuring that the peak in the western division does not coincide with the peak in the central division. So that has allowed us to mobilize the resources to the Western Division.”

Fiji last month recorded the highest daily toll of 1, 405 cases.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard