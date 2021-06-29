Increase in number of local Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health is slowly seeing an increase in the number of cases locally and anticipate these numbers to continue to increase.

This as the Northern Division recorded 29 cases on RT-PCR while 74 cases have tested positive through RDT’s and are presumed COVID-19 positive unless disproved on RT-PCR.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says cases in the Northern Division were expected once the borders between Viti Levu and Vanua Levu were lifted in November for fully vaccinated travelers after 80% vaccination coverage was achieved.

Article continues after advertisement

He says it was expected that while cases will occur in the community in the Northern Division, the high vaccination coverage would mean that fewer people will develop the severe disease when compared to the outbreaks on Viti Levu.

He adds as with the rest of Fiji, the Health Ministry is urging everyone in the Northern Division to continue to adhere to COVID-19 safe measures.

He says those who remain unvaccinated and some people whose immune systems have not been able to develop a good response to the vaccines will still be at higher risk of severe disease.

The PS says the international spread of the Omicron variant gives further reason for everyone to adhere to COVID-19 safe measures as well as vaccination.

In response to the increase in cases in the North, health teams with other government agencies will work tirelessly to institute mitigation measures and prepare our health facilities should there be a rise in severe COVID-19 cases.

He says he reminded the people of the North that together with vaccination, all Fijians must continue to closely observe our COVID safe measures and avoid contained spaces and crowds to avoid the risk of increased spread of the virus.

Doctor Fong says this festive season, Fijians must celebrate responsibly and safely.