Import of medical testing device must have prior authorization

The Ministry of Health will only consider Fiji Medicinal Products Board’s approved COVID-19 Rapid Diagnostic Tests kits.

This is due to an upsurge in the import of such kits.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the import of any medical testing device must have prior authorization from the Board in order to be imported.

Dr Waqainabete highlighted that reliable swab results are crucial in identifying severe patients.

“We want to ensure that the RD Antigen testing happens in compliance with the standards that we are placing based on the World Health Organization Guidelines.”

Dr Waqainabete says some kits imported, have not been approved for use by any reliable medical authority.

Fiji Medicinal Products Board Chair, Reenal Chand says penalties are imposed on the import of unapproved kits and not following the guidelines.

Importers are advised to apply for the appropriate licenses from FMPB prior to the arrival of the kits into Fiji.

