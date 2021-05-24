Home

Fiji on the verge of achieving 60% target|MoH records 131 new infections, one death|Import of medical testing device must have prior authorization|Nananu village willing to relocate|26 percent of Year 13 students fully vaccinated|Government assures support to COVID-19 affected islands|COVID safe protocols to remain a way of life|COVID-19 numbers drop in Kadavu|Families in Yasawa to be assisted today|MoH records three deaths, 127 new COVID infections|Government assistance continues despite criticism|Health team to leave for Beqa|Moderna vaccine available for high-risk people in Vanua Levu|Obtaining reliable swab result is critical: Dr Fong|Residents excited about borders opening|Three more recoveries in Labasa|Health Ministry prepares for border opening|Students to get vaccinated soon: PM|Kadavu and Naviti enter mitigation phase|COVID-19 cases on Beqa Island increase to 48|Over 15,000 Fijians not vaccinated|1.8 percent needed for opening of Viti Levu borders|West records 90 new COVID infections|More public health infringement notices issued|Pfizer vaccine expected this month|
Import of medical testing device must have prior authorization

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 15, 2021 5:30 am

The Ministry of Health will only consider Fiji Medicinal Products Board’s approved COVID-19 Rapid Diagnostic Tests kits.

This is due to an upsurge in the import of such kits.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the import of any medical testing device must have prior authorization from the Board in order to be imported.

Dr Waqainabete highlighted that reliable swab results are crucial in identifying severe patients.

“We want to ensure that the RD Antigen testing happens in compliance with the standards that we are placing based on the World Health Organization Guidelines.”

Dr Waqainabete says some kits imported, have not been approved for use by any reliable medical authority.

Fiji Medicinal Products Board Chair, Reenal Chand says penalties are imposed on the import of unapproved kits and not following the guidelines.

Importers are advised to apply for the appropriate licenses from FMPB prior to the arrival of the kits into Fiji.

