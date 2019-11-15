ILO assists Fiji in Nationwide Workplace Survey

International Labour Organization’s Director South Pacific Matin Karimli says policy decisions must be based on reliable data.

Karimli has deemed the Nationwide Workplace Survey which begins from next Wednesday of utmost importance which will help find solution on the effects of COVID-19 at workplaces.

He says the ILO is pleased to be working with Fiji in conducting this exercise.

“We understand that the Pacific is among the hardest hit regions economically by the pandemic. We know that tourism accounts to a considerable part of the total exports in this country. Tourism also has a large share in the employment. In Fiji, this sector at least employs at least 10 percent of workers.”

ILO has estimated 305 million jobs worldwide will be lost by mid-year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Karimli says COVID-19 disguises itself as the worst global crisis since the Second World War.

He says the pandemic has caused a lot of disruption in some specific sectors such as tourism, food, retail and manufacturing.