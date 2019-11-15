i-Taukei Affairs Board facilitates rural visits

The i-Taukei Affairs Board is working closely with the Health Ministry in relaying COVID-19 precautionary measures to villages in rural areas.

i-Taukei Affairs Board Deputy Chief Executive Josefa Toganivalu says this is to ensure that all villages are aware of the risks of the disease.

Toganivalu says they are also putting the precautionary measures on paper and channelling it down from the Roko Tuis in various Districts to the Turaga ni Koro of villages.

“The advices are not to be taken lightly because it is a pandemic and their advices have to be followed. Our officers will facilitate the work of the Health Ministry. Our officers there on the ground the Rokos, the Provincial Council Officers and the Mata ni Tikina.”

Villages in the rural areas are well known for social gatherings, kava sessions and church get togethers and Toganivalu says it’s crucial for them to understand the risks and work accordingly.