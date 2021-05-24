I never intended to gain financial advantage: Nawaikula

Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula says he is a public figure and he never intended to gain financial advantage from Parliament.

He also stated in the Anti-Corruption High Court in Suva this morning that he deliberately stated in his Parliamentary declaration form that his permanent place of residence is Buca.

Nawaikula said he did not give any false information and he believes that his permanent residence is Buca, Natewa in the province of Cakaudrove.

The SODELPA MP says he had rightfully obtained the parliamentary allowances.

Certain documents tendered as exhibits by Nawaikula’s counsel Sevuloni Valenitabua in court this morning showed that Nawaikula was residing in Buca Village in Vanua Levu.

The documents show that the Social Democratic Liberal Party MP was actively involved in village work in the first half of 2019.

According to the exhibits, Nawaikula had filled the Parliamentary declaration form on April 10th in 2019.

Valenitabua tendered receipts and photos to court as part of the defence’s evidence.

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Deputy Commissioner, Rashmi Aslam in his opening remarks questioned Nawaikula on whether he intended to wrongfully claim the parliamentary allowances.

Aslam in his cross-examination also questioned the MP on whether he is aware of the problems faced by Fijian taxpayers.

In response, Nawaikula said he did not intend to wrongfully claim for the parliamentary allowances and that he was aware of the plight faced by the taxpayers.

It is alleged that Nawaikula gave false information about his residence to the Secretary General of Parliament while claiming for parliamentary allowances.

The MP allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Buca village.

He allegedly obtained $20,201.35 between August 2019 and April 2020.

FICAC will continue to cross-examine Nawaikula this afternoon in the Anti-Corruption High Court in Suva.