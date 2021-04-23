Home

Hunt on for missing 7 of sevens team

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 3, 2021 5:50 pm
Chief Medical Advisor, Dr Jemesa Tudravu [left].

The Lion Heart sevens team remains a top priority for the health officials in our fight to curb the further spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The team played in the Malomalo 7s held on April 16th-17th at Lawaqa Park Sigatoka have not been fully accounted for.

The side shared a hostel and played with case number 98, who had tested positive last week.

Chief Medical Advisor, Dr Jemesa Tudravu, says they need to have all players tested.

“The Lion Heart ruby team, we have been told there are 12 members of the team, we have identified five and seven are outstanding, and we trying to contact the seven individuals.”

So far over 218,000 people gave been screened Fiji wide.

