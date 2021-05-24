Hundreds turn up for vaccination in Labasa

The Ministry of Health started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Labasa today.

Hundreds of people have turned up at the two vaccination venues this morning to receive their first and second jabs.

Tazmeen Hussein from Batinikama Labasa says she came to receive her second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at St Mary Primary School.

Hussein says she is proud to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 because it would mean protecting people within her bubble.



[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services – Fiji]

She is encouraging those who have yet to receive the vaccination to do so in order to support efforts to returning the country to normalcy.

Individuals who are aged 18-years and above and wish to be vaccinated are urged to present themselves with an ID at the vaccination centres at St Mary Primary School and All Saints Secondary School.

The Ministry of Health says the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective in protecting individuals against the disease.

Individuals need to take two doses for full efficacy.



