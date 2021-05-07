Hundreds tested and swabbed in Raiwai and Raiwaqa

Health officials are working hard since morning to try and take swabs and tests as many people as possible in the Raiwai and Raiwaqa area.

FBC News was in the community this morning after cases of COVID-19 were recorded from the Raiwaqa Health Center yesterday.

The mobile team has been set up at the John Wesley Primary School to immediately allow officials to screen the community.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News noted that the fever clinic next to the Health Center has been empty with hardly anyone turning up. The nurses have been waiting since morning but health officials are also going door to door.

There were also some people still spotted with no mask on.