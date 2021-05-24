Home

Hundreds take advantage of drive-through vaccination

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 6, 2021 12:28 pm

Fijians came out in numbers to get their AztraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Albert Park in Suva.

This comes as the Suva City Council in collaboration with the Health Ministry started a drive-through vaccination campaign – a first for Fiji.

Hundreds of Fijians flocked to Suva’s Civic Centre last week to receive their jabs and today the same was happening at the drive-through.

WHO Vaccination Staff, Sangita Sharma says it is encouraging to see a big number of people turn up to get vaccinated adding that within the first hour over 150 people managed to get their first jab.

The drive-through is among the procedures implemented to ensure people are safe, in the midst of the ongoing vaccination campaign.

