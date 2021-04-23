Hundreds quarantined for possible exposure to COVID-19

More than 300 people are in quarantine for possible exposure to locally transmitted cases of COVID-19.

Head of Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Sahukhan confirms these are people who attended a funeral in Tavakubu Lautoka over the weekend and other primary and secondary contacts of those who have tested positive this week.

A 53-year-old woman who is positive for COVID-19 was also present at the funeral which has been classified as a super-spreader that will result in more cases emerging over the next few days.

Dr Sahukhan confirms 200 people from this group have had samples collected for testing and none have come back positive.

There are currently 19 active cases of COVID-19 in isolation. 14 of these are border quarantine cases and five are local transmissions.