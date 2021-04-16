Hundreds flock to Vodafone Arena for jab

Hundreds of people are lining up outside the Vodafone arena this morning to get their first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This as the Ministry of Health is wrapping up with the vaccination until the next batch arrives.

The turnout throughout the week has been overwhelming as people are eager to get vaccinated.

Article continues after advertisement

Police officers and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces personnel are manning the entrance at the Vodafone arena as people continue to flock in.