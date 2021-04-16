Home

Hundreds flock to Vodafone Arena for jab

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 16, 2021 10:45 am

Hundreds of people are lining up outside the Vodafone arena this morning to get their first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This as the Ministry of Health is wrapping up with the vaccination until the next batch arrives.

The turnout throughout the week has been overwhelming as people are eager to get vaccinated.

Police officers and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces personnel are manning the entrance at the Vodafone arena as people continue to flock in.

Posted by FBC News on Thursday, April 15, 2021

