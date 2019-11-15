Human Rights comes with responsibility

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission says Fijians need to act responsibly due to the risks posed by COVID-19.

Director Ashwin Raj says some Fijians are flaunting their human rights by breaching the COVID-19 restrictions and putting peoples’ lives at risk.

Under Section 21 of the Constitution, every person has the right to freedom of movement.

However sub-section 7 states a law may limit this right in the interest of national security, public safety or public health.



[Source: Fiji Police Force]

Raj says these limitations on freedom of movement are justifiable given the current threat Coronavirus, and those not adhering, are breaking the law.

“There’s no point in talking about human rights at that point when you’ve been selfish and did not observe the law despite the repeated reminder and all of that. This is the time when we have to carefully balance our rights and responsibility. It’s the responsibility bit which needs a lot more encouragement”.

Fijians have been urged to help the enforcement agencies and stay at home in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

