Huge turnout of students at vaccination sites

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
September 20, 2021 10:30 am

Students are turning up in numbers to receive their Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the Suva/Nasinu area from this morning.

FBC News was at Gospel High School and saw children coming with their parents and guardians to get their jabs.

This is an initiative by the Ministry of Health that aims to ensure students aged 15 to 17 are vaccinated so that they are protected against the virus.

Article continues after advertisement

17-year-old student of Saint Joseph, Hanisi Mausio says getting vaccinated is the best way to keep her safe.

Children will need to receive two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

This will be administered at an interval of 28 days.

