COVID-19
Huge turnout for booster shots, strain on manpower

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 28, 2021 2:01 pm
Fijians queue at Albert Park in Suva to get COVID-19 booster shots

A large number of people turned-up at Albert Park in Suva from this morning to get their COVID-19 booster shots.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says booster shot is generating a lot of interest from the public.

Dr Fong adds he was overwhelmed to see so many people taking advantage of the Boxing Day holiday to get vaccinated.

“It’s really good that we have a lot of people who are keen to come in for vaccination and to get booster shots, we have been promoting booster shots for a while.”


Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong at Albert Park today

However, he says manpower is becoming an issue for them as many health officials have not taken any break.

“I am also quite mindful that many of the medical staff are getting weary of having to continue working without taking much of a break. So we are trying to balance all these issues as we see the load and demand for booster shots.”

Dr. Fong says it seems the booster shots are the only possible way to keep Fiji safe given that cases are starting to slowly rise again.

