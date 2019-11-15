HR Commission open to hear allegations of human rights violations

The Human Rights Commission is reminding Fijians to know their rights which are clearly stipulated in the constitution.

Commission Director, Ashwin Raj says while some rights have been suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it remains clear that fundamental rights and freedoms are protected.

“When we look at arrests and all of that, we want to make sure if people are being arrested for you know allegedly breaching the law, the law enforcement agencies you know conduct themselves with full accountability without impunity and make sure that fundamental rights and freedoms are protected.”

Raj also says if Fijians find themselves in situations where they feel they rights have been curtailed, the Commission is open to investigate any and all claims.

“When people are arrested or detained, they must be afforded their rights as arrested and detained persons pursuant to section 13 of the constitution. It is extremely important that you know law enforcement agencies do not use excessive force that amounts to cruel, degrading or inhumane treatment.”

The Director adds that since March, they have seen a spike in complaint cases of alleged Human Rights violations since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place.