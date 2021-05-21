Housing Authority extends COVID-19 relief package assistance

The Housing Authority of Fiji has approved an extension to its COVID-19 relief package until September 30th, 2021.

Minister for Local Government, Housing and Community Development Premila Kumar says customers can apply for repayment holiday, an extension of the loan term, interest-only repayment, extended loan terms and reduction in repayment amount.

Kumar says the extension complements the previously established relief assistance for customers whose income was severely impacted by the pandemic following the first COVID-19 case.

The Minister says the relief package will only be offered to customers affected by the current situation, assessed on a case-by-case basis.

The package includes a three-month holiday on repayment of the loan, an extension of the term of the loan without any fees, repayment of interest only, or a three-month holiday on the repayment of the loan with an extension to the term of the loan.

“Existing recipients need not re-apply, but if they intend to request further extensions, they have to submit proof of their recent employment status as per notices already issued to them by the Authority.”

Kumar says the HA currently has over 2,500 active mortgage customers and approximately another 10,000 customers who are paying ground rent.

She says that the Public Rental Board has also activated its COVID-19 relief to affected tenants for deferment of rent.