Household packs distributed to Fijians in home isolation

A total of 39,130 food ration, grocery, essential items and household packs have been distributed by the Fijian Government.

To date, around 2,068 household packs have been delivered to Fijians in home isolation in Lami/Suva/Nasinu/Nausori areas.

A total of 97 household packs have been distributed to people in home isolation.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry of Economy Data Entry Team together with the Fiji Police Force managed to complete the electronic registration for Fijians in isolation at the Turner House, Queen Elizabeth Drive, Muanikau.

Currently, there are 38 families in isolation at the venue with a total of 59 people and they have been in quarantine for the past 9 days.

The team also distributed 38 household packs to these Fijians.

Currently, there are 152 households in home isolation in the Nadi areas.

These include Lavusa, Sabeto, Nawaka Village, Navo, Tunalia, Naqadamu Village, Namulomulo, Barara settlement, Meigunaiyah, Malolo, Korovuto, Nawaicoba, Sonaisali, Qeleloa, Kerebula, and Votualevu.

To date, around 214 groceries and essential items packs have been delivered to these households.

For the second round, 70 household packs were delivered yesterday and another 88 packs are planned to be delivered tomorrow.