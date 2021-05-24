Household packs distributed to Fijians in home isolation

48 household packs were distributed to people in home isolation in Lami/Suva/Nasinu/Nausori areas.

To date, around 2638 packs have been delivered to Fijians in home isolation in these areas.

Another 26 household packs have been distributed yesterday to around 26 police officers who are currently in home isolation with their families.

To date, a total of 41, 016 food ration, grocery, essential items and household packs have been distributed by the Fijian Government.

The Ministry of Economy Data Entry Team together with the Fiji Police Force are continuing with the electronic registration of household information and their needs for the households that are going into home isolation.

