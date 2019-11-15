Hotel industry helps in COVID-19 fight

Hotels and resorts are expected to assist authorities with supplies to set up additional isolation units.

As the government continues to ramp up its state of readiness for any further reports of COVID-19 cases in Fiji, the hotel industry has been requested to help source basic supplies.

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington confirms they will be supplying beddings to the Health Ministry.

“The ministry of Health has reached out to us for old sheets for bedding so they can set up a few more community based isolation centres.”

Lockington confirms the Association has reached out to hotels and resorts to help in any way possible.

She also says the industry is doing its part by providing facilities to quarantine those who have recently arrived in Fiji and need to be isolated from the general public.