Hospitalisation numbers remain high

There are 291 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals.

72 patients are admitted to the Lautoka Hospital, 62 patients are admitted at the FEMAT field hospital, and 157 admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and in Makoi.

58 patients are considered to be in severe condition, and 9 are in critical condition.

As of 12th August, 531,546 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 206,670 have received their second doses.

This means that 90.6% of the target population have received at least one dose and 35.2% are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

The 7-day average of new cases per day is 545 cases per day or 616 cases per million population per day.

Test positivity in Suva-Nausori was between 40-50% before the change in testing policy and has remained at this high level, which is above the national average.

This is one indicator of the continuing high level of community transmission in this area.

Testing levels in the Western Division remain consistently high with 3.8-4 tests per 1000 population per day at a 7 day average.

The Health Ministry is seeing increasing cases reported in the Western Division with evidence of widespread community transmission in that division.

There is also an increasing trend of deaths in the Western Division.