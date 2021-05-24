Home

Hospitalisation and deaths, more concerning than daily spikes

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist
July 16, 2021 12:23 pm

As Fijians reel from news of 1,220 new infections, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama maintains that adherence to the Health Ministry’s advice is the only way out.

Bainimarama was asked by FBC News yesterday whether he is concerned with the increasing infections, even before the daily COVID-19 update was released.

He says Fijians are still not taking personal responsibility.

Article continues after advertisement

“The increase in numbers in the Central Division is due mainly to people not following protocols. We need to follow the protocols. That is the next best thing to lockdown. Then and only then will we bring the numbers down.”

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says increasing cases are due to community transmissions of COVID-19.

He says medical workers now have to focus on saving lives and treating the sick.

“Whilst everybody is looking at the number of cases, it is important to keep an eye on our hospitalization rate. That is of greater concern to us.”

74 people have died from COVID-19 since March 2020, and 72 deaths have occurred in the second wave.

