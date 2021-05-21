Hospital staff transferred to quarantine facility

A group of medical staff at the Nadi Hospital have been transported to a quarantine facility this morning.

The hospital is now closed to the general public after a staff member tested positive of COVID-19 yesterday.

A cleaning company is also based outside the hospital ready to go in for decontamination.

The health ministry has organized a roster for 90 staff to look after those stuck within the hospital during their testing period.

37 patients are currently at the hospital.

The public have been advised that they can access other facilities in Nadi for services.