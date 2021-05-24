Horse patrol in Nadi to assist Police

In an effort to help Police curb the increasing numbers of curfew breaches, a few horse owners have taken the bold initiative to patrol parts of Nadi.

President Mulomulo Crime Prevention Committee, Dhirend Chand says these horse patrols will definitely assist Police not only to stop curfew breaches but prevent other criminal activities.

“It’s a very big area and a big population. A lot of roads are going through here so almost all thieves use this road or the Nausori Highlands road.”

Chand says the horse patrol initiative will also be a first of its kind.

Admin and Liaison Officer Mulomulo Post Central Crime Prevention Committee, Jessica Naevo says these Fijians will be gathering intelligence and raising awareness working closely with Police.

Naevo says the horse patrols will be able to cover the huge area they have been tasked to look after.

Olympian Meli Derenalagi is also part of the crime prevention committee, keen to play his part in keeping everyone safe.

