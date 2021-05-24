Home

Homes cordoned off in Namara Settlement, Labasa

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
August 26, 2021 12:21 pm

Police have cordoned several homes in the Namara Tiri Squatter Settlement in Labasa following reports of possible new COVID-19 cases in the area.

Movement by the residents around the immediate area has been restricted.

Resident Praveen Kumar says around 7 o’clock last night, police made several announcements for the residents to remain at home today.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to FBC News from inside his home, Kumar says those with jobs were also told not to report work today and await a visit from health workers.

Police have set up two check points in the area as they await further instructions for a lockdown.

No official announcement has yet been made by the Ministry of Health regarding the new cases as well as an area of lockdown.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

 

