Home vaccination program continues today

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
June 14, 2021 4:01 am

The Health Ministry vaccination task force will be visiting households that have homebound individuals today.

Many of these individuals are homebound due to illnesses among other reasons.

Vaccination is only available to the vulnerable who reside in earmarked areas in the Central and Western Divisions.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health has confirmed that prior notice will be delivered through district advisory councilors, Turaga ni Koro’s, community health workers, representatives, and the media.

It adds that those who are above the age of 18 and wish to be vaccinated will need to present their valid photo identification, driver’s license, passport, and student ID or FNPF card to register.

Health officials continue to conduct the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in various communities across Viti Levu.

The vaccination campaign will last until all doses are utilized.

 

