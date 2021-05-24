Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji hits another new high as three more die from COVID-19|Home-based screening and swabbing stopped|Unvaccinated Fijians continue to die from COVID-19|National seven-day average daily test positivity hits 12.5%|Raiwaqa Health Center suspends services|Samabula Health Center suspended|Qauia lockdown area assisted with food ration|FWCC attended to over 2000 women since April|Somosomo Village implements COVID-safe protocols|Frontliners are true patriotic Fijians: Dr Munshi|Economic recovery important for Fiji|NZ remains committed to assisting Fiji|Not wearing mask can lead to imprisonment|Lockdown in Nawaka settlements lifted|Community members create awareness|COVID deaths slowly increasing in the Central Division|More than 600 COVID cases and six deaths recorded|People with severe COVID symptoms urged to seek medical help|Delta variant resists antibodies says WHO|Vaccination numbers continue to gradually increase|Vaccination drive-through gains support as COVID cases rise|Fijians urged to get vaccinated|PM expresses disappointment, says no lockdown|More arrests made for failing to wear masks|AUSMAT team continues to assist MoH|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Home-based screening and swabbing stopped

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
July 7, 2021 9:00 pm

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services will no longer be providing home-based screening and swabbing services along the Suva to Nausori corridor.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says this is because of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the Suva-Nausori containment zone.

Dr Fong adds the Ministry will only make an exception in circumstances including individuals with disability or is otherwise physically unable to leave their home and attend a clinic, and these people should call 158.

Article continues after advertisement

The MOH response teams in Suva-Nausori will now be redirected to the identification and close monitoring of people with COVID-19 who are at higher risk of developing severe COVID-19.

People in Suva-Nausori should visit their nearest screening clinic for testing if they develop any symptoms of COVID-19.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.