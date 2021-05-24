Home-based screening and swabbing stopped

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services will no longer be providing home-based screening and swabbing services along the Suva to Nausori corridor.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says this is because of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the Suva-Nausori containment zone.

Dr Fong adds the Ministry will only make an exception in circumstances including individuals with disability or is otherwise physically unable to leave their home and attend a clinic, and these people should call 158.

The MOH response teams in Suva-Nausori will now be redirected to the identification and close monitoring of people with COVID-19 who are at higher risk of developing severe COVID-19.

People in Suva-Nausori should visit their nearest screening clinic for testing if they develop any symptoms of COVID-19.