Holy week celebrations are different: Dr Reuben

The Methodist Church of Fiji is live streaming all its church services on Facebook as it observes the Holy week.

In light of the COVID-19 crisis, Reverend Dr Immanuel Reuben says this year’s Holy week celebrations are different given the governments directive to minimize movement to contain Coronavirus.

Rev. Dr Reuben is urging everyone to follow the orders from relevant authorities in these trying times.

“We are putting up on our Facebook Live, the program on holy week both in Hindi and in English and our people need to prepare for Easter. The holy week starting today leads to the Crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

During the Holy Week, a weeklong celebration is normally observed by Christians which ends on Easter.

