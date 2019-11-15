HMAS Adelaide crew will operate within a bubble

The crew on board Australian Naval vessel, the HMAS Adelaide will operate within a pre-defined, multi-layered “Australian Defence Force Bubble”.

They will be under strict surveillance from the RFMF and Ministry of Health personnel to prevent any community exposure of COVID-19.

The National Disaster Management office says all ADF crew and embarked forces will be restricted to the adjusted quarantine environment while their urgent work takes place.

The risk of transmission inside the bubble from day 6 to day 14 is extremely low as the forces will not have any public interaction and will be closely monitored inside the bubble by officials.

RFMF personnel will also operate within the ADF Bubble, and these individuals will all undergo a full 14 days of quarantine before re-engaging with the public.

Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu had earlier mentioned that the ADF personnel will have to undergo the 14 days quarantine, while authorities figure out how they can still be of use within their isolation period.

“They will still go through the quarantine process of 14 days. At the same time we have made some discussions with them on how we can utilize them when they are serving the quarantine period. That’s what we are working on.”

Repatriation flights have been restricted to ensure sufficient RFMF and medical personnel are available to maintain the ADF bubble during the Australian crew’s time in Fiji.

Once they leave, all facilities they have constructed will be thoroughly cleaned prior to public use.