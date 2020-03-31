Higher Education Institutions urged to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions in place

The Fiji Higher Education Commission is urging all tertiary institutions to adhere to the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

This as most tertiary institution are resuming study today.

FHEC Communications Officer Epineri Rawalai says this is to ensure that students are safe in schools.

Rawalai says it’s crucial for all the Higher Education Institutions to ensure that the number of students per class does not exceed 20 and physical distancing is maintained during face to face classes.

“Where possible, we are encouraging Higher Education Institutions to deliver their training activities to students through the use of an online platform.”

He is also urging all schools to refrain from allowing visitors into the school.

Higher Education Institutions were told to hold all school activities until Friday last week in an effort to contain COVID-19.

Most institutions are moving most of its courses offered this semester to online mode allowing students to continue with their study remotely.

