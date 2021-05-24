Home

High vaccination turnout in Labasa

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
June 24, 2021 4:24 pm

There continues to be a large turnout of Fijians at the two COVID-19 vaccination venues in Labasa.

The vaccination is currently underway at the All Saints Secondary School and St Mary Primary School. 

FBC News understands the majority of them are getting their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. 

60-year-old Thakur Bhai says it’s sad that people are listening to rumours and choosing not to be vaccinated when it’s free and available to everyone. 

Bhai told FBC News that he is getting vaccinated to protect himself and his family from the virus.

Mere Naidu of Waiqele says she is proud to be vaccinated as it will help the government in returning life in Fiji back to normalcy. 

The target population in the Northern Division to be vaccinated is 87, 271.

So far, around 11,837 Fijians have received their first dose and 1,552 Fijians have received their second dose of the vaccination.

