High vaccination rate on Vanuabalavu commended 

High vaccination rate on the island of Vanuabalavu in Lau has been commended.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the support from islanders towards Government’s effort against COVID-19 is a fine example for other islands in the Lau group.

Dr Waqainabete says, as a result, they are challenging other islands given that the vaccination drive on Vanuabalavu started much later, but they are now leading the race in the whole group of islands.

Despite the high vaccination rate, the Minister cautioned that it does not mean that all have been vaccinated.

The Health Minister says COVID as many have heard and witnessed can mutate and the result is what people are seeing today, the Delta and Omicron variants.

Dr Waqainabete explained that Government is taking measures to ensure the safety of every Fijian and vaccination is a way forward in creating a safer Fiji.

He says COVID is here to stay and people must live with it.

The Minister also assured villagers that the medical ship MV Veivueti will make regular visits with medical experts to conduct ‘on-island’ surgeries to complement the services at Lomaloma Hospital.