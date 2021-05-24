High uptake of vaccine among students

Close to 2,000 students in the Central Division received their first jab on day one of vaccination yesterday.

Permanent Secretary for Education, Doctor Anjeela Jokhan says this is a positive indicator for resuming classes for Years 12 and 13.

More than 5,000 students have registered online to get vaccinated and Doctor Jokhan this is an overwhelming response.

“At this point in time, our main focus is our Years 12 and 13 because they need to sit exams so this vaccination is for 15 years and once they get vaccinated the timing between the first and second jab is 28 days so once they are vaccinated, we will be in a good position by then to be able to assess the population.”

She says while vaccination may not be compulsory, parents have been calling to get assurance on whether they are doing the right thing.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says research on the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines shows they are safe for children.

