High number of breach arrests is upsetting: Tudravu

The Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu has stressed that it is upsetting to see the high number of reports for breach of social gatherings despite repeated requests and warnings of its dangers.

This comes as 34 of the 53 arrests recorded over the last 24 hours were for breach of health and curfew restrictions directly linked to the consumption of alcohol.

Tudravu says those who continue to disregard the advisories and warnings are being selfish because they are risking the lives of their loved ones over a few hours of fun that only they stand to benefit from.

He adds that people should never forget that those hours of fun could ultimately turn into days and weeks of suffering, pain, or even worse the loss of life.

Tudravu has urged those engaging in any social gathering, ask themselves if it’s really worth the risk.

The Acting Police Commissioner also highlighted that ten of the arrests were linked to grog while three people were arrested for failing to wear a mask in a public place within a containment zone.

Tudravu adds that only three divisions recorded arrests with the Western Division recording 26 cases, 13 in the Southern Division while the Eastern Division recorded 14 arrests.

In the Western Division, 12 were linked to the consumption of alcohol as people were either arrested for breach of social gathering restrictions involved in a drinking party or were found loitering in a public place heavily intoxicated during curfew hours in Sigatoka, Nadi, and Lautoka.

One report recorded in Namaka involved a 17-year-old juvenile who was drinking with three others in Votalevu.

In Ba, ten men were arrested for breaching social gathering restrictions as they were drinking grog in Itatoka, Ba.

In the Southern Division, 11 arrests were linked to the consumption of alcohol.

Three people were arrested in Daya Street, Vatuwaqa, five were arrested for drinking liquor at Veiraisi Settlement while three men were arrested from Kali Place, Tacirua.

In the Eastern Division, 11 were linked to the consumption of alcohol and breach of social gathering.

Six men were arrested as they were found drinking liquor at the back of a hardware shop in Nakasi while three men were arrested at Koroibici Settlement, Koronivia.

Three men were arrested and charged for failing to comply with orders as they were seen walking along JP Maharaj Street in Nakasi without wearing masks.