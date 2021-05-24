High level of vaccination means our freedom remains: PM

Fijians are advised to enjoy their freedom responsibly as we herald in the New Year.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says our vaccination status is the reason Fijians will be able to enjoy the New Year with friends and families.

Bainimarama reassured that the freedom in place will not be changed.

“Our high levels of vaccinations mean our freedom can remain, our businesses doors can remain open, our borders can remain open, and our planes from our national carrier can remain flying.”

This year, our world-leading rate of vaccination restored our freedoms. In the New Year, we will restore our future by recovering better, bluer, greener, and together. Please #MaskUp and welcome 2022 safely. I urge you to make your resolution to #GetBoosted when you qualify! pic.twitter.com/s08TdIlHxd — Frank Bainimarama (@FijiPM) December 31, 2021

More than 97.8 percent of the target population have received their first jab of the COVID vaccine while 92.1 percent of adults are fully vaccinated nationwide.

Meanwhile, more than 50,000 children between 12 and 17 years are fully vaccinated.