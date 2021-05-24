Hesitancy contributes to patients becoming severely ill

The Ministry of Health has noted a lot of hesitancy in the elderly population of the Western Division, refusing to accept the COVID-19 situation.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says this is causing problems in treating severely ill patients because people are not asking for help.

The seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 deaths per day in the Western stands at six.

Doctor Fong says the increasing number of COVID-19 deaths is concerning, with the majority being above the age of 50.

“There is a lot of hesitancy in the elderly population and they are the most affected. Seems to be a prevailing view that elderly people do not leave the house so they are less likely to get the virus.”

He adds since the beginning of the outbreak, the Ministry has been urging younger people to look after the elderly and adhere to all the protocols.

“We have mentioned several times, even if the elderly people do not go out of the house, all you need is a young person to go in and out of the house to bring the virus in.”

The oldest COVID-19 death in Fiji so far is 102 years old.

