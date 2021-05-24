Home

Herd immunity needed to reduce possibilities of new variant

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
August 20, 2021 12:37 pm

Vaccination to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19 remains the best bet to reduce the possibilities of developing new variants.

Fiji records up to 600 COVID cases per day with an average of eight deaths within a 24-hour cycle.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, says this is a worrying trend.

Article continues after advertisement

“I know it’s not possible but if we can have everyone in Fiji vaccinated that augurs well in terms of protecting health and also minimizing the spread and rising of other variants that happens in places where the virus lingers for a longer period of time”.

SODELPA MP, Viliame Gavoka has encouraged the Ministry to delegate other stakeholders to assist in driving home the message about vaccination.

“Brought this up with the Minister to mobilize the tourism industry to convince people and promote vaccination in the tourism belts from Serua, Nadroga, Navosa, Ba and parts of Ra”.

The Ministry is adamant that herd immunity will be achieved by the end of October.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.