Herd immunity is critical in protecting ineligible Fijians

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 24, 2021 5:40 am

The Minister for Health while clarifying question from Opposition MP Lynda Tabuya says herd immunity can be achieved when we reach 95 percent full vaccination.

Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the data they have for the adult population and that of childrens’ vaccination is different.

He adds that vaccination is critical in safe-guarding those who are ineligible to receive the jab.

Article continues after advertisement

“Herd immunity is 95 percent or more, that’s herd immunity. This is how we can protect our children. All of us who are eligible to be vaccinated need to be vaccinated. That’s how we protect our children. We parents must be vaccinated, the one driving the school bus must be vaccinated, teachers and handyman must be vaccinated.”

The Minister says the upsurge of infections seen in the community at the peak of the outbreak also contributed to children contracting COVID-19.

Over 8,340 children have contracted the virus and seven have lost their lives.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

