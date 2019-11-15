Helplines offer critical psychological support: MSP

As the impact of COVID-19 continues to affect everyone, helpline services have recorded a surge in the number of people seeking help since the first lock-down in Fiji.

Medical Services Pacific Country Director Ashna Shaleen says people reaching out for someone to talk to is a good sign.

She says this is an indicator that Fijians are finding ways to cope with the psychological impact of the virus.

“We’ve seen currently that people are focusing and redirecting their lives to planting more spending time with families and targeting their daily routines to agricultural activities so really it has a lot of created about of anxiety and depression but for many they’re seeing it positively , everyone reacts differently to stressful situations and COVID-19 is no different.”

Medical Services Pacific, Lifeline Fiji and Empower Pacific are just some of the counselling services that offer help with a 24 hour helplines.