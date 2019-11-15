Helpline enables immediate assistance

While there has been a spike in domestic violence cases, there has also been a more coordinated response.

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali says through the helpline and their extensive network, they have been able to assist some families and get them to safety.

“We have had a few, I think about five actual domestic violence happening at the time that she has rung and we have contacted the Police and in those five cases, the Police have been quite quick to go and get her out of there or get him out there. And in one case, have been able take her to medical and things like that so that also. We’re also getting alot of bystander phone calls, some of these calls are from bystanders which is really good.”

Article continues after advertisement

Last month, the DV Helpline 1560 received more than 500 calls, other than COVID-19 queries, the majority were reports of domestic violence and other abuse within homes.







<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>













