Helping Hands Fiji assists families

30 families who are currently in the lockdown areas in Nawaka, Nadi were assisted with grocery packs from a non-government organization.

Being Helping Hands Fiji distributed the grocery packs and baby food items to Qina settlement, Korociri, Nawaka tramline and Ala Datta.

Nadi coordinator, Vimmo Devi says the district officer and the police team at each checkpoint were very helpful in assisting them with the distribution.

She adds the Nadi team had reached out to their friends and family in Fiji and abroad for financial assistance to be able to assist these families.

Devi says her team of four had followed all protocols and adhered to safety measures.

She adds they will be assisting more families in the coming days.