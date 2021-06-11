Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Logani village tightens security|Act to help economic recovery post-pandemic|Helping Hands Fiji assists families|Health officials plead for adherence|Six arrested for drinking grog in Nausori|All hands on deck: Fiji Medical Association|ROC Market to be held virtually|116 new cases with one more death|Elderly patient dies from COVID-19|New Korovou cluster a concern|Over 243,700 receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine|Concerns raised on misinformation about Sigatoka quarantine facilities|Red to green zone movement is complex: Ali|Second wave of the pandemic affects Construction Industry|Ministry addresses objections to quarantine facilities|Contacts called back for quarantine at CWM|More equipment to boost COVID-19 response effort|Government will continue assisting Fijians|Agricultural assistance for communities in lockdown|McDonalds outlet in Laucala Bay closed|Naulu Health Centre temporarily closed|More arrests made for breaching COVID-19 restrictions|Roadside business faces challenges|Fiji records 89 new COVID-19 cases|Discussion underway for Fijians to return home|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Helping Hands Fiji assists families

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
June 16, 2021 12:38 pm

30 families who are currently in the lockdown areas in Nawaka, Nadi were assisted with grocery packs from a non-government organization.

Being Helping Hands Fiji distributed the grocery packs and baby food items to Qina settlement, Korociri, Nawaka tramline and Ala Datta.

Nadi coordinator, Vimmo Devi says the district officer and the police team at each checkpoint were very helpful in assisting them with the distribution.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds the Nadi team had reached out to their friends and family in Fiji and abroad for financial assistance to be able to assist these families.

Devi says her team of four had followed all protocols and adhered to safety measures.

She adds they will be assisting more families in the coming days.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.