Help us and we’ll help you says COMPOL

The Fiji Police Force is pleading with Fijians to respect all measures, restrictions and advisories issued by government authority against COVID-19.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says his officers have been working tirelessly throughout the five divisions ensuring that Fijians are adhering to the restriction.

Qiliho is urging the public to play their part, avoid unnecessary gatherings of more than 20 people, report and stop the movement of people from the demarcated Lautoka lockdown areas.

The Police Commissioner is also urging Fijians who recently returned from overseas to see through their 14-day isolation period.

Qiliho adds Fijians must ensure that they also abide by the curfew hours from 10pm to 5am effective from tomorrow.

Qiliho says it’s important for Fijians to help them by following the advisories which in-turn will allow them help Fijians.

