Heavy police presence amidst curfew

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 15, 2021 1:12 pm
Police in Nausori today

There is a notable police presence within the Suva – Nausori lockdown area with patrol vehicles making routine runs to ensure there is no breach of curfew.

There are at least four major police checkpoints from Suva to Nausori and into Sawani Road.

Officers are checking every vehicle passing through to ensure they have approval to be out of their homes.

Police checkpoint in Nausori today

Most roads and streets that would be busy on a normal Saturday are deserted as people are staying indoors during this lockdown period.

Nausori town was empty as we enter the first day of lockdown and the same can be said for busy shopping areas such as Nakasi, Makoi and Valelevu within the Suva and Nausori lockdown area.

