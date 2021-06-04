Healthcare workers prioritize services

Despite the health facilities being compromised due to COVID-19, the healthcare workers are pushing the boundary to provide timely services.

Three main hospitals in Viti Levu had been compromised as Colonial War Memorial Hospital is currently a full-time COVID-care facility, and Nadi and Lautoka hospitals were also affected due to the pandemic.

Some of the other small health centres around the country were also affected, however, this did not slow the COVID-19 response effort.

Chief Medical Advisor, Dr Jemesa Tudravu, confirms that the health system still has enough capability to counter COVID-19.

“When a health facility is compromised or when a staff develops COVID-19 symptoms, we are keeping a daily watch on that. So at the moment, we are comfortable in what we are seeing, we can respond and our team has been able to respond to the situation.”

Dr Tudravu also confirms that there are enough resources to allow for the Ministry of Health to detect and care for COVID patients.

The majority of current active cases are from the Lami-Nausori containment area.