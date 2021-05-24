Healthcare workers face challenges

Health care workers have raised concerns regarding challenges they face because of social media based misinformation on COVID-19 vaccines.

Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says one of the consequences is Fijians are not coming forward to get the second jab of the vaccine.

Doctor Waqainabete says when workers go into communities they face hesitation and denial from people who do not want to get the vaccine.

“We going out into the community , also going out in the middle of Naitasiri, Tailevu North and even in Navosa and people are saying that see this healthcare workers and this keyboard warrior has written this about the vaccine and that’s why we do not want to get vaccinated”.

He adds over the past few months they have seen a spike in misinformation and individuals posing as experts, providing incorrect information.

“We are concerned that that people are inclined to resist the vaccine will cling to the misinformation, threatening the efforts of our team”.

Doctor Waqainabete says we should not give platform to anti-vaxxers to spread misinformation.

