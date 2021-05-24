Home

Healthcare worker succumbs to COVID-19

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 25, 2021 8:20 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

A health worker has passed away due to COVID-19.

44-year-old was going through pregnancy while she tested positive.

She also had other pregnancy complications.

Article continues after advertisement

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says she passed away on the 21st of this month and the baby has recovered well and is in stable condition.

He adds health workers are taking significant risks.

More soon…

