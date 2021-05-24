Health workers must be vaccinated

Minister for Health Doctor, Ifereimi Waqainabete says the public expects health officials to be vaccinated.

Dr Waqainabete highlighted this while confirming there are staff who are unwilling to receive the vaccine.

The Minister says these employees have been sent home to reconsider their decision before they can be allowed back to work.

He says the Ministry is bound to the “No jab, No job” policy which was announced by the Prime Minister.

Dr Waqainabete adds those who wish not to be vaccinated can follow due process.

The minister adds says irrespective of medical workers’ beliefs about the vaccine, decisions are being taken to safeguard fellow colleagues and the people they serve.

