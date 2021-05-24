Health teams persistent with visits

Health teams have been persistent with their community visits as they continue to be met with people who still choose not to get vaccinated.

Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says they continuously advocate on the severity of COVID – hoping these Fijians will understand the importance of getting their vaccines.

“We’re beginning to identify where they are and we continue to roll out our vaccination advocacy to them despite that they would have already had three or four visits.”

Majority of villagers in affected islands are going through their second round of vaccinations, with a target set they will be fully jabbed before October.

The Ministry says as eligible adults, it’s crucial to lead by example as students are now starting to receive their vaccines as well.

A total of 589,301 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 405,839 have received their second doses.