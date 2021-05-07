Health teams make best use of lockdown

Medical teams are working around the clock to screen as many people in the Suva/Nausori corridor as possible before the lockdown expires at 4am on Wednesday.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says the Ministry is collecting data through screening, contact tracing, and testing.

Dr Fong also says the results will guide them on the next steps to be taken in containing the COVID-19 outbreak for the Suva and Nausori Lockdown Zone.

The data will also affect the the containment areas in Nadi, Lautoka, Lami and Rakiraki.

The PS for Health adds the strict lockdown enforced in the Suva-Nausori corridor is the most stringent containment measure in their toolkit, and teams are making the best possible use of this window to firm their grip on this outbreak.