Health team deployed to Matuku

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says health staff from Suva have been deployed to manage the COVID situation in Matuku Island in the Lau Group.

Doctor Waqainabete on his official Twitter account has stated that the Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services team also arrived at Naivaka in Matuku and moved to Yaroi to replenish the Health Center.

Doctor Waqainabete says the team will also assist in building a fever screening tent on the island.

